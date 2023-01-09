Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Saint Mary student killed, another injured in crash during return from college bowl game

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:11:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Saint Mary football player was killed and another critically injured Monday morning in Oklahoma as they traveled back from a bowl game.

The Leavenworth-based university tweeted that Justin White, 25, died in the crash. White’s classmate, Hennessy Thomas, who was also in the car involved in the crash, received critical injuries.

The pair were coming back from the Podyum Bowl in Miami Beach, Florida, where they played in front of NFL scouts.

Local NBC/ABC affiliate KTEN-TV reports the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 35 south of Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says White was driving a Chevrolet Trax heading northbound at the time of the crash.

The school said White was originally from Jackson, Mississippi. Thomas, who was taken by air ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, is from Rayville, Louisiana.

The school says White was a sports management major and was an offensive lineman for the Saint Mary Spires football team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.