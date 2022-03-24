Watch
Unknown white powdery substance discovered in Johnson County, KS Courthouse mailroom

2 who discovered substance in quarantine
Johnson County Courthouse
YouTube/Johnson County Government
The new Johnson County Courthouse, 150 W. Santa Fe St. in Olathe, is shown here in a still from a video produced by Johnson County government.
Johnson County Courthouse
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:33:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unknown white powdery substance was discovered in the Johnson County Courthouse mailroom Thursday morning, according to a JoCo Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A sample of the powder is being tested by the Olathe Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit to determine what it is.

Until it is identified, the two people who discovered the substance are currently being quarantined.

Court operations have not been affected by the investigation, and officials clearing the scene said the incident is not seen as a public safety issue.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

