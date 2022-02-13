Watch
Unruly passenger forces American flight to divert to Kansas City International Airport

Photo provided.
Passengers look on as a passenger was taken into custody on board American Airlines Flight 1775 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Kansas City International Airport.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 17:23:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers on board an American Airlines flight between Los Angeles and Washington D.C. made an unplanned emergency diversion Sunday to Kansas City.

American flight 1775 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11:15 a.m. central time en route to Reagan National Airport in Washington.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, about three hours into the flight, an unruly passenger forced the plane to make an unplanned emergency diversion to Kansas City International Airport.

An American Airlines spokesperson released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 1775 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed safely at MCI at 2:28 p.m. local time, and law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival. We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."

Passengers who said they were on board the flight tweeted that the flight crew worked to subdue the passenger while the pilots descended to KCI.

Passengers told KSHB 41 News that once the flight was on the ground, FBI agents started to conduct interviews with any potential witnesses.

A message left with the local field office of the FBI was not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.

Once the FBI completed interviews, the remaining passengers were expected to resume their flight to Washington.


