Updated COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots available at JCDHE clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot are now available at the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment's walk-in immunization clinics.



Olathe: 11875 S. Sunset Drive

Mission: 6000 Lamar Ave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months of age and older receive both vaccines before the end of October.

JCDHE said both vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine for older adults, can be given at the same visit.

Individuals ages 5 and older are eligible for the updated vaccine as long as it has been two months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot ensures your body is prepared to fight off any infection from these viruses while lessening your chances of getting severely ill if you do get infected,” Charlie Hunt, JCDHE director, said in a news release.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are covered by most private health insurance plans, Medicare Part B, Medicaid and the Vaccines for Children program, per JCDHE.

Anyone without insurance can pay out-of-pocket.

Appointments are not required at JCDHE's walk-in clinics.

Additional vaccine information and providers can be found here.

