UPDATES | Bitter cold after Tuesday's snowstorm leads to more closings, delays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City area continues to experience record-cold temperatures and below-zero wind chills, we’re tracking the latest closings and delays across the region.

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | Olathe School District canceled classes on Thursday.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Students will not need to report to school either in-person or virtually tomorrow in Kansas City Public Schools.

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m. | School has been canceled for tomorrow in Gardner-Edgerton USD 231.

UPDATE, 4:47 p.m. | The Hickman Mills C-1 School District will have a virtual learning day tomorrow. All after-school activities are canceled, according to the district.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Lawrence Public Schools will be closed tomorrow. The district announced that all activities are canceled and district buildings and parking lots will be closed.

UPDATE, 4:40 p.m. | School is closed for tomorrow in the De Soto Unified School District.

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. | The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas will reopen all buildings and resume all services at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A news release states the Street Maintenance Department cleared all hot and secondary routes.

Crews are at work on all neighborhood routes, with the night crew working overnight to clear streets.

No trash or recycling will be picked up on Thursday or Friday. Service will resume next week.

The city's cold weather shelter at 550 State Ave., opens at 6:30 p.m. Guests can stay until 7 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | All schools in the Blue Valley School District will be closed tomorrow.

🚨 Due to adverse weather conditions, all schools in Blue Valley will be closed on Thursday, February 20, 2025 to prioritize the safety of our students and staff.



🔗 Please know there are many factors considered when making these decisions and the safety of our students, staff… pic.twitter.com/j36tuxoatW — Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) February 19, 2025

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | Pleasant Hill R-III will be closed tomorrow out of an "abundance of caution."

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District will cancel all in-person and virtual learning tomorrow.

All schools and facilities in the Shawnee Mission School District will be closed tomorrow.

🚨Due to inclement weather, Thursday, February 20, 2025 will be a Plan B day. This means students will not report to school. Additional information about SMSD’s weather procedures can be found at https://t.co/rcsyhEciY7. Stay warm and safe! pic.twitter.com/L41NQdgwx9 — SM School District (@theSMSD) February 19, 2025

There will be no school tomorrow in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools. The district said the North Central Office and Central Office will be open but will be on a two-hour delay.

Due to continued weather conditions, KCKPS will be operating under "Plan C" on Thurs. Feb. 20. Plan C means that all school buildings will be closed and there will be no school. North Central Office and Central Office will be open, but will be operating on a two-hour delay. pic.twitter.com/NrKmtKMF7A — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) February 19, 2025

Olathe Public Schools is closed for tomorrow as well. The district said the decision on whether high school activities will be held will happen "at a later time." There will be no elementary or middle school activities.

❄🌡❄Due to the forecast for extreme cold temperatures and continued inclement weather, Olathe Public Schools will be closed Feb. 20, 2025.



❄We will be following “Plan B” where all district facilities are closed, and facility rentals are canceled.



❄However, JCPRD is OPEN at… pic.twitter.com/rNiTRNErwQ — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) February 19, 2025

As more districts announce Thursday closures, stay updated here.

