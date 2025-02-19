KSHB 41 Weather | The snow & ice-covered roads continue as temperatures remain dangerously low

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow and ice-covered roads will be tough to clear & treat due to the extremely low temperatures

The cold worsens Thursday as lows drop to around -11° with wind chill values -15° to -25°; The cold weather advisory is in place through 12pm Thursday

A big warmup is likely by the weekend and next week, highs near 60 by Monday & Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered flurries through the day. Staying bitter cold with a gusty wind.

High: 6° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and dangerously cold. The coldest air of the year expected! Frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Low: -11° Record is 2° (1918)

Wind Chill: -25° to -15°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lighter wind, although temperatures will struggle all day. The cold weather advisory expires at 12pm.

High: 10° Wind Chill: -10 to -25°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with some improving temperatures.

High: 22° Wind Chill: 10-15°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

