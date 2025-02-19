Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The snow & ice-covered roads continue as temperatures remain dangerously low

The extreme and dangerous cold could break multiple records over the next 3 days
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow and ice-covered roads will be tough to clear & treat due to the extremely low temperatures
  • The cold worsens Thursday as lows drop to around -11° with wind chill values -15° to -25°; The cold weather advisory is in place through 12pm Thursday
  • A big warmup is likely by the weekend and next week, highs near 60 by Monday & Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered flurries through the day. Staying bitter cold with a gusty wind.
High: 6° Wind Chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and dangerously cold. The coldest air of the year expected! Frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Low: -11° Record is 2° (1918)

Wind Chill: -25° to -15°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lighter wind, although temperatures will struggle all day. The cold weather advisory expires at 12pm.
High: 10° Wind Chill: -10 to -25°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with some improving temperatures.
High: 22° Wind Chill: 10-15°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.