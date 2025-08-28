UPDATES | Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in honor of slain Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic.
Simoncic was killed early Tuesday morning when a suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchel III, allegedly intentionally struck Simoncic, who had deployed stop sticks to disable Mitchell’s Ford pickup truck that was fleeing other officers.
The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. in front of the Unified Government City Hall, located at 701 N. 7th St. in KCK.
UPDATE, 6:35 p.m. | Candles and the program for tonight's vigil are sitting in containers before they are handed out.
UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | An American flag is being raised in preparation for tonight's vigil.
UPDATE, 6 p.m. | KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa is at the scene as the community prepares for tonight's vigil.
UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | 7th Street in front of the Municipal Office Building from Ann Avenue to Barnett Avenue is now closed due to the upcoming vigil.
UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne is on the scene in KCK before the vigil begins. Watch her reporting in the video player below.
UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The principal of the middle school where Simoncic attended said the town of Galesburg, Kansas, has been hit hard by a “season of loss.” KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker has more in the video player below.
UPDATE, 4 p.m. | On Tuesday night, KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke to a teacher at KCK's Banneker Elementary School, where Simoncic would volunteer his time to read to students. You can watch her report in the video player below.
