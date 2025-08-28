Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic

KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa took a video of an American flag being raised in preparation for tonight's vigil for KCKPD Officer Hunter Simoncic.
American flag being raised for Thursday's vigil for KCKPD Officer Hunter Simoncic
Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic
IMG_0872.jpeg
IMG_1171.jpeg
Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in honor of slain Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic.

Simoncic was killed early Tuesday morning when a suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchel III, allegedly intentionally struck Simoncic, who had deployed stop sticks to disable Mitchell’s Ford pickup truck that was fleeing other officers.

The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. in front of the Unified Government City Hall, located at 701 N. 7th St. in KCK.

Follow our coverage below for updates.

UPDATE, 6:35 p.m. | Candles and the program for tonight's vigil are sitting in containers before they are handed out.

Candles and program for vigil

UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | An American flag is being raised in preparation for tonight's vigil.

IMG_0872.jpeg

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa is at the scene as the community prepares for tonight's vigil.

IMG_1171.jpeg

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | 7th Street in front of the Municipal Office Building from Ann Avenue to Barnett Avenue is now closed due to the upcoming vigil.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne is on the scene in KCK before the vigil begins. Watch her reporting in the video player below.

Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The principal of the middle school where Simoncic attended said the town of Galesburg, Kansas, has been hit hard by a “season of loss.” KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker has more in the video player below.

Small Kansas town impacted by ‘season of loss’ after KCKPD officer’s death

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | On Tuesday night, KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke to a teacher at KCK's Banneker Elementary School, where Simoncic would volunteer his time to read to students. You can watch her report in the video player below.

"He was more than just a uniform": Slain KCKPD officer mentored elementary school children while off duty

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us