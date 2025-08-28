UPDATES | Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in honor of slain Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic.

Simoncic was killed early Tuesday morning when a suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchel III, allegedly intentionally struck Simoncic, who had deployed stop sticks to disable Mitchell’s Ford pickup truck that was fleeing other officers.

The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. in front of the Unified Government City Hall, located at 701 N. 7th St. in KCK.

UPDATE, 6:35 p.m. | Candles and the program for tonight's vigil are sitting in containers before they are handed out.

UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | An American flag is being raised in preparation for tonight's vigil.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa is at the scene as the community prepares for tonight's vigil.

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | 7th Street in front of the Municipal Office Building from Ann Avenue to Barnett Avenue is now closed due to the upcoming vigil.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne is on the scene in KCK before the vigil begins. Watch her reporting in the video player below.

Community readying candlelight vigil for fallen KCKPD officer Hunter Simoncic

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The principal of the middle school where Simoncic attended said the town of Galesburg, Kansas, has been hit hard by a “season of loss.” KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker has more in the video player below.

Small Kansas town impacted by ‘season of loss’ after KCKPD officer’s death

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | On Tuesday night, KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke to a teacher at KCK's Banneker Elementary School, where Simoncic would volunteer his time to read to students. You can watch her report in the video player below.

"He was more than just a uniform": Slain KCKPD officer mentored elementary school children while off duty

