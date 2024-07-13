UPDATES | Gunman, attendee dead after incident at Trump rally; Biden offers support

WATCH | Scripps' coverage of shooting at Donald Trump's rally.

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. | Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also released a statement on the incident.

"The free exchange of political discourse is a bedrock of our democracy," Kelly said. "Today’s gun violence is unacceptable and resulted in senseless loss of life. I’m thankful for the quick response of law enforcement to protect all in attendance."

UPDATE, 6:57 p.m. | President Joe Biden released a statement following the deadly shooting at Trump's rally, saying he's grateful Trump is safe, among other things.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said in the statement. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

UPDATE, 6:50 p.m. | Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt called the incident horrific and offered prayers for Trump.

“I’m praying for President Trump and everyone who was in attendance at the rally, including the family and loved ones of the innocent attendee that was reportedly shot and killed," Schmitt said. "It is an absolutely horrific scene in Pennsylvania. Secret Service should be applauded for their quick response and bravery in the face of danger. God bless President Trump and God bless the United States of America.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also offered prayers.

Please join Teresa and me in praying for President Trump, his family, and all victims who were in attendance at the rally in Pennsylvania today. Please pray for our nation.

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Citing the Butler County district attorney, the Associated Press is reporting a shooter is dead and a rally attendee was killed at a Donald Trump event in Pennsylvania.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City-area officials are offering their support for former President Donald Trump and condemning political violence after he was rushed off stage during an incident at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania.

It's not immediately clear what happened, but reports indicate loud noises that sounded like gun shots were heard.

Trump's campaign in a statement said he's doing "fine" and is being checked out at a local medical facility.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," the statement said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Support, reaction for local officials

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall was among the many who has offered prayers for Trump.

"Praying for President Trump," Marshall said via social media.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley offered a similar sentiment.

"Pray for President Trump. And for justice," Hawley said.

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford asked others to join him in prayer.

"Please join me in praying for President Trump and for everyone at today’s rally," Alford said in the statement. "I hope everyone is alright and that there is swift justice."

Kansas Sen. Moran offered prayers for everyone involved in the rally.

"Praying for President Trump, everyone who attended the rally and for our country," Moran said.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas offered a lengthy comment on the matter.

"All of us as Americans and decent humans should be glad to see the former president’s staff reports that he is okay," Lucas said. "Thank you to the first responders on the scene. Having been too close to a shooting recently, I continue to pray for President Trump and all present."

