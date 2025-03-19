UPDATES | Light rain to turn to snow this evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Wednesday of wacky weather has descended upon the Kansas City area.

The KSHB 41 Weather team is keeping an eye on conditions. Follow below for updates.

5:45 p.m. | Around 5 p.m., KSHB's Isabella Ledonne reported a wintry mix in Lawrence. She also found a tree that fell victim to the strong winds.

4 p.m. | The latest forecast update from KSHB 41's Wes Peery explains the conditions for this evening. Watch below.

2:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery said to expect the light rain to transition to snow between 5-7 p.m.

A high wind warning continues in the area until 10 p.m.

2:30pm WED: Light rain showers right now will eventually transition to snow between 5-7 PM.



At the same time, winds will begin gusting 50-60 mph, causing wind chills to drop into the 20s.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/QT7wMM1mCI — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 19, 2025

