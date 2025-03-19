Watch Now
UPDATES | Light rain to turn to snow this evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Wednesday of wacky weather has descended upon the Kansas City area.

The KSHB 41 Weather team is keeping an eye on conditions. Follow below for updates.

5:45 p.m. | Around 5 p.m., KSHB's Isabella Ledonne reported a wintry mix in Lawrence. She also found a tree that fell victim to the strong winds.

Isabella Ledonne reports wintry mix in Lawrence

4 p.m. | The latest forecast update from KSHB 41's Wes Peery explains the conditions for this evening. Watch below.

KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday update

2:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery said to expect the light rain to transition to snow between 5-7 p.m.

A high wind warning continues in the area until 10 p.m.

