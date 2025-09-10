Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATES | Missouri legislators return as redistricting effort moves to Senate

Jake Weller/KSHB
Protesters gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legislators returned to Jefferson City Wednesday morning to continue efforts to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

On Tuesday, Missouri House members passed House Bill 1, which included a set of “Missouri First Map” renderings that redraw congressional district boundaries in an effort to expand Republican representation at the federal level.

KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan has been closely following this week’s debates.

Before senators review redistricting legislation passed by the House, they’re set to convene at noon for a veto session, an annual session to take up any vetoes of bills signed by the governor.

None of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s bills are expected to face a challenge, clearing the way for senators to shift their focus to the special session.

RELATED | IN DEPTH: If Missouri Senate passes redistricting bill, voters can challenge that decision

In addition to reviewing bills passed earlier this week in the House covering redistricting and changes to the state’s voter initiative process, it’s possible senators could introduce additional legislation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

