UPDATES | Missouri legislators return as redistricting effort moves to Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legislators returned to Jefferson City Wednesday morning to continue efforts to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

On Tuesday, Missouri House members passed House Bill 1 , which included a set of “Missouri First Map” renderings that redraw congressional district boundaries in an effort to expand Republican representation at the federal level.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed initiative petition reform: 96 yes, 55 no (including the Republican Speaker of the House Jon Patterson as a no).



The resolution now goes to the state Senate.



The house now begins debate on redistricting. #MoLeg pic.twitter.com/THRWGjoqtE — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) September 8, 2025

Before senators review redistricting legislation passed by the House, they’re set to convene at noon for a veto session, an annual session to take up any vetoes of bills signed by the governor.

None of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s bills are expected to face a challenge, clearing the way for senators to shift their focus to the special session.

In addition to reviewing bills passed earlier this week in the House covering redistricting and changes to the state’s voter initiative process, it’s possible senators could introduce additional legislation.

