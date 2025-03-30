Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Thunderstorms move into Kansas City area tonight

Thunderstorms move into Kansas City area tonight
KSHB 41
Thunderstorms move into Kansas City area tonight
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered thunderstorms will move through the Kansas City area over the next few hours, with more rain after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds and there will be a better chance of severe weather south of the metro.

Keep up with our updates throughout the night below.

UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says scattered storms will be moving through eastern Kansas and western Missouri over the next few hours and the strongest ones may involve hail and gusty wind.

UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. | Thunderstorms are now forming west of Lawrence, according to KSHB 41's Jeff Penner.

UPDATE, 2:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says widespread showers and storms will come tonight, especially after midnight, with the best chance of severe weather south of the Kansas City area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

A Voice for Everyone