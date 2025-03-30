UPDATES | Thunderstorms move into Kansas City area tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered thunderstorms will move through the Kansas City area over the next few hours, with more rain after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds and there will be a better chance of severe weather south of the metro.
Keep up with our updates throughout the night below.
UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says scattered storms will be moving through eastern Kansas and western Missouri over the next few hours and the strongest ones may involve hail and gusty wind.
7:20PM SAT: Scattered storms will be moving through the eastern KS and western MO over the next few hours.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 30, 2025
The strongest ones may drop hail and have gusty wind#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/icYWv8IT0z
UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. | Thunderstorms are now forming west of Lawrence, according to KSHB 41's Jeff Penner.
Thunderstorms are now forming to the west of Lawrence, KS. Scattered thunderstorms will move through between 8 and 11 PM. Some hail and gusty winds are possible. More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible after midnight. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/PXtXDHiYHP— Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) March 30, 2025
UPDATE, 2:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says widespread showers and storms will come tonight, especially after midnight, with the best chance of severe weather south of the Kansas City area.
2:30pm SAT--Enjoy the warm afternoon!— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 29, 2025
Widespread showers & storms come tonight, especially after midnight with the best chance of severe weather south our area.
But any storms that develop between 7-10pm may be be severe, taking advantage of leftover heat#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/LhkNOj4hcY