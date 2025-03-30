UPDATES | Thunderstorms move into Kansas City area tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered thunderstorms will move through the Kansas City area over the next few hours, with more rain after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds and there will be a better chance of severe weather south of the metro.

Keep up with our updates throughout the night below.

UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says scattered storms will be moving through eastern Kansas and western Missouri over the next few hours and the strongest ones may involve hail and gusty wind.

7:20PM SAT: Scattered storms will be moving through the eastern KS and western MO over the next few hours.



The strongest ones may drop hail and have gusty wind#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/icYWv8IT0z — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 30, 2025

UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. | Thunderstorms are now forming west of Lawrence, according to KSHB 41's Jeff Penner.

Thunderstorms are now forming to the west of Lawrence, KS. Scattered thunderstorms will move through between 8 and 11 PM. Some hail and gusty winds are possible. More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible after midnight. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/PXtXDHiYHP — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) March 30, 2025

UPDATE, 2:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says widespread showers and storms will come tonight, especially after midnight, with the best chance of severe weather south of the Kansas City area.