UPDATES | Weather could complicate fireworks shows this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An active weather pattern this week has many fireworks event organizers keeping an eye on the sky — and the forecast.

Another round of storms — possibly strong to severe — are set to move across the Kansas City area Tuesday night, forcing two area shows to be postponed.

A fireworks show planned for Tuesday night in Odessa, Missouri, has been postponed until Sunday, July 7.

On the Kansas side, a fireworks show planned for Tuesday night by the Turner Recreation Commission at Pierson Park in KCK has been postponed until Friday, July 12.

The KSHB 41 Weather team continues to monitor the forecast for Thursday, July 4. You can find the latest forecast updates on kshb.com/weather.

This story will be updated with any new fireworks cancellations as they are announced.

