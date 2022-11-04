UPS ramps up hiring for seasonal employees, provides opportunities for 2nd income amid inflation

LENEXA, Kan. — A spike in holiday shopping means all hands on deck for delivery providers.

UPS announced it plans to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees this year. It hopes to recruit at least 60,000 of them this weekend with the kick-off of “UPS Brown Friday” hiring event.

Amy Wilson, the local supervisor and district staffing coordinator, says 1,500 of the 100,000 will come from right here in the Kansas City area.

With more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events this weekend, applicants can get hired in just 25 minutes. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“The process is very automated, so we’ve kind of taken the interview out of the equation,” Wilson said. “They’ll select where they want to work and what job they want to do, and do the application from their phone or they are free to use one of our computers. And then they self-initiate their background check and then they schedule themselves for their first day.”

Wilson foresees a fully-staffed holiday schedule by first week of December. She also says seasonal opportunities often lead to permanent careers at UPS.

Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees came back for a permanent position after the 2021 holiday season.

Gene Zeller, a long-time Blue Springs resident, showed up at Friday’s event to apply. He found a part-time job as a delivery driver after being laid-off last December, but still wants a little more cash flow to help with his monthly budget.

“We live okay, but a little extra is always good. Real estate taxes are coming up,” Zeller said.

Tony Sedano is also looking for a second source of income to help ease some of the burden. He says a happy wife is a happy life.

“Putting a smile on my wife’s face just knowing that she doesn’t have to worry about finances, bills are paid for, anytime I can take stress away from her, it’s a good day,” Sedano said.

