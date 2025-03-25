UPS to close 2 facilities in Kansas, including 1 in Lawrence, this spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two UPS distribution facilities in Kansas, including one in Lawrence, will be shuttered later this month as the global logistics giant works to optimize its network.

The UPS facility at 331 NE Industrial Lane in Lawrence is set to close on June 17. A second facility, located in Dodge City, will close on May 20.

A company spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Tuesday that it hopes to work with affected employees to find positions at other UPS facilities. The spokesperson declined to say how many employees would be impacted.

“Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on them and their families,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working to place as many employees as possible in other positions. We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support.”

The company first announced a review of its operations in January. Earlier this month, the company provided an update on those efforts.

“The changes underway include reassessing a small percentage of our U.S. operations,” the company said on March 14. “Our employees and customers remain a top priority for us during this process, and we will continue to provide industry-leading service to customers in every community we serve.”

