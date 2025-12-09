KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been tracking a federal civil rights lawsuit in Westport. Activists protested Monday in Westport and organizations demanded the City of Kansas City ,Missouri, make changes to eliminate what they claim is racism in business in Westport. Alyssa covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

A federal civil rights lawsuit in Westport is gaining national attention.

Urban League, local activists, filing court brief in support of Westport discrimination lawsuit

The Urban Council, a coalition of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, NAACP–Missouri State Conference, Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City and the Urban Summit, announced its intent to file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

The $70 million federal lawsuit alleges Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) violations and discrimination against Black businesses in Westport.

The plaintiffs, Euphoric, LLC, UniKC, LLC and The Sourze, LLC, are suing the Westport Community Improvement District and respective landlords.

Black entrepreneurs claim "good neighbor agreements" were also used to push Black business owners out of Westport.

Court filings include accusations that Kansas City officials, current and former board members in Westport's CID, business owners and property owners colluded through good neighbor agreements to push out Black entreprenuers.

The petition states defendants "used coercion and extortion to restrict and/or minimize contracts for services with Black/African American business owners and patrons in Westport".

Christopher Lee, owner of Euphoric LLC, shared his experience with discriminatory practices in the district.

Lee claimed he signed a lease agreement in 2024 for the building where Holy Brunch is currently operating.

However, Lee said the landlord and Westport CID refused to give him the keys after claiming he was trying to change his business model to a night club.

Lee said he was trying to open a sports bar and restaurant. They claimed the landlord didn't want the crowd his business would attract.

"The whole experience is very frustrating," Lee said. "They tried to stereotype me, put me in a box with racism, bigotry, but we aren't gonna allow that. If the revolution has to start with me so be it," Lee said.

Gwen Grant, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said the Urban Council met with City Manager Mario Vasquez Monday morning and presented a list of demands.

"We consistently get blocked out and it needs to stop," Grant said: "We need to ensure when people come into our entertainment districts that Black businesses and brown businesses and Black patrons are welcomed,".

The Urban Council wants demands met by the city before the World Cup — stating Kansas City needs to "clean up [its] own house" before entering a global stage.

The demands:



Terminate the street vacation agreement with the Westport CID.

Have the civil rights of equal opportunity department monitor all CIDs to ensure compliance with civil rights laws. CIDs found to be non-compliant, such as Westport CID, must be fined and have its operating authority revoked.

Amend Westport CID regulations to explicitly prohibit discriminatory gate keeping and culturally coded exclusion.

Every CID must certify compliance with non-discrimination and equitable access requirements and face suspension or dissolution if it fails to do so.

The mayor's office declined to comment.

The city manager's office has not responded to a request for comment.

The Westport Community Improvement District denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson shared the CID does not approve leases or tenants.

"The Westport Community Improvement District strongly refutes the allegations made by Euphoric, Unikc, and The Sourze. While we can’t discuss active litigation, we are confident the facts will show these claims are without merit.





Westport is one of Kansas City’s most diverse and welcoming districts. For decades, people of all backgrounds have lived, worked, and opened businesses here. Diversity isn’t just a value we believe in — it’s good business and a key reason Westport remains a vibrant destination.







The Westport CID was created to support public safety, cleanliness, and economic vitality. Local property owners fund these services through a fair assessment model based on property size and operating hours — not on sales or alcohol revenue.







Nearly two-thirds of our budget goes to public safety, including contracted security, supplemental patrols, and technology that helps keep businesses, residents, and visitors safe. The rest supports maintenance, beautification, insurance, and infrastructure.







Westport uses a voluntary Good Neighbor Agreement to encourage consistent standards for late-night operations. It promotes accountability, cooperation, and shared responsibility among businesses in a busy entertainment district.







The CID is governed by an 11-member volunteer board, subject to Missouri law and state audit requirements. Board members do not manage leases or select tenants — those decisions remain with individual property owners.







Westport will continue to work every day to support a clean, safe, inclusive district that benefits everyone — business owners, residents, employees, and visitors alike."



Westport Community Improvement District

—