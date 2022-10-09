Urban Neighborhood Initiative working to connect, better serve KCMO's urban core

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Urban Neighborhood Initiative held an interactive gala Saturday at the College Basketball Experience facility in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

In line with the evening's theme of recess , guests were encouraged to play games, listen to music and simply be active while hearing from speakers.

UNI CEO Jamee Rodgers tells KSHB 41 News the gala is vital in funding the organization's initiatives to better serve communities in KC.

“We specialize in building communities on purpose with purpose,” Rodgers said.

Their work focuses on violence prevention, community development and engagement.

“We bring whatever communities really need, as far as supportive services, but we specialize in affordable housing space and affordable real estate,” Rodgers said. "We realize there are a lot of families that are under housed or don’t have quality housing. Certifications, we can help you get workforce development training, we can help you get a trade or a skill and help you make that income that will support your household.”

Saleem Rasheed, UNI's community engagement specialist, currently lives in a community the initiative serves.

“Most of the people that I talk to are basically people who just want a fair share, they want an opportunity to live a dignified life,” Rasheed said.

Born and raised in KC, Rasheed says he understands the struggles those in the urban core face, which is what drives him to change the narrative.

“I’ve been in some tough situations myself, and I’ve overcome them," Rasheed said. "We address safety, crime prevention, health and wellness. One of our main goals is to create more civic engagement.”

Hoping to give everyone a seat at the table, Rodgers and Rasheed believe UNI's work will spark positive change across the city.

“We saw it as our call to action," Rodgers said. "We couldn’t just sit back and make an impression, we wanted to make an impact."

