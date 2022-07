KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the right and auxiliary lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 along the Manchester Bridge for “urgent bridge expansion joint repairs” from July 15-18.

Closure is set to begin 9 p.m. Friday and last through 8 a.m. Monday.

While two lanes of the area will remain open, MoDOT cautions drivers to “plan ahead and allow for extra time.”

Traffic can be monitored in real-time via KC Scout cameras .

