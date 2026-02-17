US 69 express lanes in Overland Park to open Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas leaders and transportation officials gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 69 Corridor Modernization and Expansion Project in Overland Park, the first express lanes in the state of Kansas.

Years in the making, the 69Express lanes will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

Work on the project, the largest in Kansas Department of Transportation history, began in 2020, with crews breaking ground in 2023.

The $572-million endeavor was part of Kansas' Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), a 10-year initiative focused on improving transportation infrastructure in the state.

69Express stretches six miles from 103rd Street to 151st Street.

Drivers can enter/exit the express lanes at 103rd, Blue Valley Parkway and 151st.

KDOT Secretary of Transportation Calvin Reed told ceremony attendees more than 80,000 vehicles travel the stretch daily, and that number is expected to grow.

He also said travel times during peak congestion were expected to quadruple by 2050 if no changes to the area were made.

“These express lanes support more sustainable growth for the region, hoping to manage congestion and keep traffic moving into the future without having to add additional lanes,” Reed said.

Widened from four lanes to six, three lanes travel in each direction.

As one of the busiest highways in the state, the area is not immune to crashes. KDOT data found U.S. 69 from 103rd to 179th has a crash rate 53% above the statewide average.

KSHB 41’s Daniela Leon, who covers transportation-related issues, reviewed crash data from 2022-25. The majority of crashes are rear-end collisions; inattention and following too closely are the top two contributing factors.

Daniela Leon Orange cones and message boards line the new express lanes on Highway 69 as final construction wraps up. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the lanes could open by the end of February, aiming to ease rush hour congestion and improve safety.

Many leaders are hopeful the express lanes will provide a safer experience for drivers.

With the opening mere days away, speakers expressed gratitude for the opportunities that await and the years of work it took to get to this point.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said the city has been “working toward this day for decades” and is excited to now be an “industry leader, an innovator in technology and transportation.”

Rep. Sharice Davids said she’s familiar with the stretch of road and is just as excited as everyone else for a safer, more streamlined experience.

She said less time stuck in traffic means more time with loved ones.

Connectivity was a theme Gov. Laura Kelly hit on, too.

She said Kansas is important to commerce and connecting goods with the rest of the country, so opening the express lanes means greater opportunity for economic growth.

“Simply put, these improvements to U.S. 69 are making our state a better place to live," Kelly said.

Drivers will be billed electronically for using 69Express, either via KTAG, a compatible transponder or cameras capturing license plates. Those with KTAG or a compatible transponder will pay 50% lower tolls than those without a KTAG.

Toll rates, which will be displayed on large electronic signs, are expected to come in under the national average, Leon reported.

The final price depends on the direction travelers are heading, time of day, how heavy traffic is, and how much of the six-mile stretch drivers use.

