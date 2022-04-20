US Marshals arrest Kansas City, Kansas, homicide suspect in Ohio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was taken into custody in connection to an August homicide that left one man dead near Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

David L. Young III was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it was notified of the arrest Tuesday.

Young faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal discharge of a firearm. The Sheriff's office said it expects more charges to be filed as an ongoing investigation develops.

"We know there were others involved in this murder and we will not stop until everyone that is responsible is held accountable," the office said in a release.

On Aug. 15, 2021, dispatchers responded to reports of shots fired at Matney Park at 3902 Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas.

A victim, identified as 30-year-old Skylar D, Needham of Kansas City, Kansas, was located with apparent gunshot wounds. Needham was declared deceased as a result of the wounds.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said an investigation spanning eight months took place to identify those who were responsible. An arrest warrant was acquired for the Young in connection to the homicide and was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.