US Olympic gymnast tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A U.S. Olympic gymnast has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC.

Wilson Wong reports a member of the women's team tested positive Monday in Narita, Japan, where the team is training ahead of the games in Tokyo.

Officials have not released the name of the affected Olympian but did say she is aged between 10 and 19.

The Associated Press reported the member of the team who tested positive is an alternate.

Kansas City gymnasts Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong traveled to Tokyo with the team as replacement athletes.

A positive test on the team could mean one of them will compete in the games unless they are the woman who tested positive.