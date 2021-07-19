Kansas City-area Olympic gymnast Leanne Wong placed in quarantine after close contact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area Olympian Leanne Wong has been placed in quarantine in Japan after being exposed to COVID-19.

Wong trains at the GAGE Center in Blue Springs and qualified to go to Tokyo as an alternate athlete for the women's gymnastics team.

However, another Kansas City-area gymnast who qualified as an alternate, Kara Eaker, tested positive for COVID-19 after the team arrived in Japan to train ahead of the games.

According to Wong's coach, Al Fong, she was placed in quarantine due to briefly being in contact with Eaker.

No other gymnasts have been placed in quarantine at this time.

Fong said that Wong will have to quarantine for the full recommended length because she is not vaccinated.

Wong's parents said she is not experiencing any symptoms.