US Rep. Sharice Davids wins reelection in Kansas’ 3rd District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District sent incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids back to Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.

Democrat Davids defeated Republican challenger Eric Jenkins with over 60% of the vote, per unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

Rep. Davids to serve 5th term

RELATED | Complete election results from Kansas and Missouri

Davids advanced to Tuesday’s general election after defeating Sarah Preu in the Democratic primary in August .

She was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Davids, of Roeland Park, will now serve a fifth term.

“Tonight, Kansans sent a clear message that they want pragmatic leadership focused on fighting corruption, finding common ground, and lowering costs for hardworking families," Davids said in a statement. "Traveling across our district throughout this campaign reaffirmed that when we reject partisanship and extremism, we can deliver real, common-sense progress together. It remains the absolute honor of my life to serve the Third District, and I am ready to head back to Washington to keep working across the aisle and building a stronger future for Kansas."

Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District covers all of Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties, and parts of Wyandotte County. Cities in the district include Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee, Leawood, Gardner and Kansas City, Kansas.

Libertarian Steven Hohe was also on the ballot.

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