US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gets a taste of Kansas City barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During his visit to Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got to try some of the area's best barbecue.

Buttigieg was in KCK to highlight President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

After delivering a speech at the Rock Island Bridge, he visited Slap's BBQ located at 553 Central Avenue.

He was joined alongside Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids.

According to Slap's, the group's order included the Cattlemen's plate which comes with brisket, burnt ends and beef polish sausage.

Buttigieg also helped himself to baked beans and baked potato casserole.

His security team also ordered items that ranged from chicken to pulled pork, burnt end sandwiches and ribs.

