US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits KCK to talk bipartisan infrastructure law

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday to talk about the benefits and outlook of the new $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

It will deliver $550 billion of federal investments over five years and benefit roads, bridges, airports and climate-conscious initiatives.

“Every month, 3,000 people lose their lives on American roadways," Buttigieg said during a press conference. "It is a national crisis."

He opened up his speech by addressing Friday morning’s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“It is a very blunt reminder, among many reminders, of just how urgent the need is to invest in American infrastructure,” Buttigieg said.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will invest around $3.8 billion in Kansas and around $8 billion in Missouri.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Kansas infrastructure a “C” rating and Missouri a “C-“ rating.

On average, drivers are paying five to seven hundred dollars for car repairs every year.

“A bridge with limited or no service means longer commutes, emergency vehicles arrive later, farmers and small businesses have to pay for more shipping,” Buttigieg said.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids said much of the financial assistance will go towards three projects in Kansas: electric buses on bi-state routes, multi-modal streets for bikers and pedestrians and the expansion of Highway 69.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of car accidents that happen on U.S. 69 everyday," Davids said "And then there are also just a congestion issue — folks are having to sit in traffic for a really long time. Going from 69 mph to 15 mph creates unsafe conditions."

Democrats have said much of the funding could come from unused COVID-19 relief funds, savings from other federal assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and cutting off unemployment benefits early, which could also encourage people to return to work.

They also project a 33% return on investment that would generate $56 billion in economic growth.

“All the investments that we’re going to be making, all of those investments and costs are going to be covered,” Davids said.

The Congressional Budget Office worries ultimately the package would add roughly $350 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

Local leaders still believe the return on investment is far greater.

“We’ve seen estimates, conservative estimates in just this district alone, north of 10,000 jobs,” Ty Dragoo, Kansas Director of Legislative Affairs, said.

Dragoo said there are preventative provisions in the bill that guarantees competitive and fair pay for local workers. It is a direct investment into region’s wealth and growth.

“Kansas has historically had low unemployment but during the pandemic, employment you know skyrocketed," Dragoo said. "So now more than ever, we’ve got to get those dollars back in the state and get Kansans back to work."

Buttigieg told applicants for additional grants to describe how they will support workers from underrepresented backgrounds and build up local talent.

Davids says bi-state efforts in Kansas City could work in the region’s favor.

“The collaboration and communication can often help when you are applying for federal grants and makes you that much more competitive," she said.