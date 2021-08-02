Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

USA Gymnastics confirms Simone Biles will compete tomorrow at Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Simone Biles
Posted at 3:43 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 05:01:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USA Gymnastics confirms that Simone Biles will compete tomorrow in the balance beam event finals.

This will be Biles' first individual event at the Tokyo Olympics after she pulled out of four other individual event finals, citing mental health concerns.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

The 2016 Olympic champion won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

Suni Lee will also compete in the balance beam event finals for Team USA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!