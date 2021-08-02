USA Gymnastics confirms Simone Biles will compete tomorrow at Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USA Gymnastics confirms that Simone Biles will compete tomorrow in the balance beam event finals.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

This will be Biles' first individual event at the Tokyo Olympics after she pulled out of four other individual event finals, citing mental health concerns.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

The 2016 Olympic champion won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

Suni Lee will also compete in the balance beam event finals for Team USA.

