UScellular layoffs expected in Missouri as company completes sale to T-Mobile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at UScellular notified Missouri officials Monday of upcoming layoffs associated with its decision to sell certain assets to T-Mobile.

The WARN filing did not include a specific number of employees and their location in Missouri. The filing did indicate the layoffs would take place around June 2.

A UScelluar spokesperson said the layoffs are associated with the company’s May 2024 announcement to sell its wireless operations and certain parts of its spectrum to T-Mobile.

The company said it anticipates completing the sale by mid-2025, pending regulatory approval and other factors.

“We are committed to working with every associate to ensure a smooth transition, including caring for them with severance packages and support in preparing for new employment,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, as part of the transaction agreement, T-Mobile will offer employment opportunities to at least a majority of UScelluar associates.”

