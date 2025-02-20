USDA: ‘About a dozen’ administrative jobs cut at federal research facility in Manhattan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roughly a dozen employees were let go this month at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, as part of the ongoing reduction of the federal workforce.

The United States Department of Agriculture describes the facility as a “national asset that will help protect the nation’s agriculture, farmers and citizens against the threat and potential impact of serious animal diseases.”

A USDA spokesperson confirmed Thursday to KSHB 41 News the roughly 12 positions cut were “NBAF probationary employees whose roles were primarily administrative and were not deemed essential to the functions of the lab.”

The $1.2 billion facility opened in December 2022 and was championed by local, state and federal officials.

A KSHB 41 News request for comment from U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s (R - Kansas) office about layoffs at NBAF went unreturned Wednesday.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas), who was also a champion of the NBAF, acknowledged a request for comment Wednesday and said the senator’s office was looking into it.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann (R - 1st District, Kansas), who represents constituents in Manhattan, did not have a comment available Wednesday morning on the cuts.

Kansas Sen. Brad Starnes (R - District 22) represents voters in Riley County. In a statement Wednesday to KSHB 41, Starnes said, “We need to ensure that NBAF has all the means it needs to provide the most stringent safety protocols in carrying out its duties.”

As part of its Thursday statement to KSHB 41 News, a USDA spokesperson said USDA Secretary Brooke K. Rollins “understands the critical positions and programs across the department and has ensured that NBAF remains fully operational, with the vast majority of staff remaining unaffected.”

The USDA estimated that more than 300 employees supported NBAF operations and science as of June 2024.

—