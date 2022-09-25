USDA: Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. ready-to-eat meat products possibly contaminated by listeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products after discovering the items were possibly contaminated with listeria.

Produced from July 7 to Sept. 9, around 87,382 pounds are included in the recall of items shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

Any item bearing “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection is recommended to be thrown out.

At this time, there have been no illnesses or adverse reactions from consumption since product and environmental testing identified listeria in the environment as well as in products produced by the establishment.

A full list of the affected labels can be viewed here .

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service expects more product labels to potentially be added in the future.

Consumers are encouraged to browse pantries, refrigerators and freezers to remove items that may be contaminated to prevent accidental consumption.

Consumption of listeria can lead to symptoms including muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, fever and loss of balance. More serious symptoms and side effects, as serious as death, can also arise.

Anyone concerned they have fallen ill is urged by USDA to contact a healthcare provider.

