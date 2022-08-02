Watch Now
User responsible for Kansas election texts suspended from platform for spread of disinformation

Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:05:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The user responsible for sending unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters Monday has been suspended from the messaging platform used to send the texts.

KSHB 41 News received news tips Monday that some voters in Kansas received a text containing the following message:

"Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women's health. Stop2end."

Communication company Twilio confirmed that the texts were sent by a user using its platform, and that the user has since been suspended, "disabling their ability to continue sending text messages."

Cris Paden, director of Twilio's corporate communications team said the user was specifically suspended for the spread of disinformation.

