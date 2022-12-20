Utility companies expand assistance programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This season the largest natural gas utility companies serving the Kansas City metropolitan area are expanding assistance programs designed to help customers pay their bills.

The Kansas Gas Service donated an extra $100,000 to its “Share the Warmth” program. The Salvation Army oversees the program for the utility company. Call 816-756-5392 and select option “2” to apply for help.

In Missouri, Spire also donated an extra $100,000 to its “DollarHelp” program, bringing its yearly donation to $255,000. The United Way oversees the program for Spire and can be reached by calling 211.

This season, Spire loosened eligibility requirements. Now a household with income three times the federal poverty level is eligible. Previously, only households earning twice the federal poverty level were eligible. Spire also increased the maximum amount of money a household can receive during a winter season from $700 to $1,000.

“It can make a world of difference,” said Christopher Gagliano, Spire’s vice president of customer experience. “That could be literally, for some people, depending on their house size, and how many people live there, how cold it gets, it could be one winter month bill. So that extra $300 can make a big difference.”

DollarHelp and Share the Warmth also rely on donations from customers who want to help others. Each utility company asks customers to donate $1 per month.

“DollarHelp is really one of my favorite programs because it really warms my heart to see the graciousness of our customers, and how they give to help other people who may be in a position where they just can't afford their winter heating bill,” Gagliano said.

Spire also expanded eligibility for its Payment Partner Program. Now, households at three times the federal poverty level are eligible to participate. The Payment Partner Program works in two ways. First, it helps make future bills more manageable by providing a monthly $35 credit. The program also helps families get caught up on past due payments through a pledge program where Spire will pay up to half the outstanding balance.

Aside from bill payment assistance, both utilities recommend a series of tips to reduce your gas use. Review the tips from Kansas Gas Service and Spire on their websites.