Vacant apartment fire causes smoke to be seen throughout Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire at a vacant apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, is causing smoke to be seen throughout the Kansas City area.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, the fire happened near South Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

KSHB 41 News received reports of smoke being seen as far as North Kansas City.

The air quality in Kansas City has been rated unhealthy for sensitive groups by AirNow.gov .

Those with heart or lung disease, elderly individuals and children or teens are advised to shorten the amount of time they are outdoors. Air quality has also been affected by smoke wafting to Kansas City from fires in the Flint Hills .

No injuries were immediately reported.

Billowing smoke from the KCK fire near S Mill Street, Federal Avenue

This is a developing story and will be updated.