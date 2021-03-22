Vacant KCK house destroyed in Monday morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, house was destroyed Monday morning in a fire, according to KCKFD.

Crews were called to the fire near South 17th Street and Lowell Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

Photos and video of the fire show the home completely consumed by flames.

Fire crews battling residential structure fire. Upgraded to 2nd Alarm because of exposure to adjacent structure. pic.twitter.com/uigIN0yuWP — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) March 22, 2021

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm over fears the flames might spread to nearby homes.

Public information office Scott Schanuaman said the home was vacant and was reported by an off-duty firefighter on their way home who saw the smoke.

The top portion of the structure collapsed while the fire was being fought.

It was under control by 8:10 a.m.