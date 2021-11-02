"Van Gogh Alive" now open at Starlight Theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From now until Dec. 31, Kansas Citians can experience the work of Vincent Van Gogh on the stage of Starlight Theater.

"Van Gogh Alive" is hosted by Starlight and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, as the two KC artistic institutions come together for a unique visual and auditory experience celebrating the work of one of the world's best known artists.

"So this is the first partnership with the Nelson that we've had. We did actually partner with KC Ballet earlier this summer too," Starlight Communications Direction Rachel Bliss said. "So kind of this blessing in disguise of the pandemic has been Kansas City institutions coming together to see how we can help each other out. So this is the first time we've done it, but I sure hope it won't be the last because it's really been a great experience for both."

"Van Gogh Alive" is separate from other immersive experiences coming to the city and different in where ticket sales are going.

"This past year and a half has been very difficult for all arts organizations across the city and across the country, so to be able to bring something like this here and partner with them and split the proceeds has been incredible," Bliss said. "You know, all of this, and that's what's really, really cool about our exhibit compared to some other touring Van Gogh exhibits is that this is local. The proceeds go to historic institutions here in Kansas City. So if you'd like to support local definitely come out here and see us and know that your dollars are going back to Kansas City."

Tickets are available here if you're interested in attending.