Variety KC touts this NFL Draft as 'most accessible ever'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Front and center at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, was accessibility.

"The special needs community represents 26% of our population," said Deborah Wiebrecht, chief inclusion officer of Variety KC. "It's the single-largest minority. And a lot of the times they're usually on the sideline and not included in activities because we live in a world filled with barriers."

Jesus Cardozauribe helped represent that community Thursday afternoon. He was the first person down the red carpet.

He says big events like the draft can be daunting.

"We're all human at the end of the day, but you do get that doubt where you're like, 'Man I can't do this because I have limits,'" he said.

ADA transport, parking, sensory rooms, stimulus kids, accessible restrooms and lots of assistance help curb that doubt.

"You know you have no limits, whether you're mentally or physically disabled, nothing can affect you and nothing can stop you," Cardozauribe said. "This event itself, it shows that kids with disabilities are making progress."

Wiebrecht says less worrying about barriers means more focusing on being a fan.

"It's just the new normal," Wiebrecht said. "People with disabilities belong in everything that we do."

