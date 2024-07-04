Vehicle connected to 3-year-old taken from Macon, Georgia, was spotted in Kansas City, patrol says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle connected to a young girl who was taken from Macon, Georgia, last week was spotted in Kansas City, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Zaryiah Storto-Shell, 3, was last seen at 523 Cherry Street in Macon about 7 p.m.

MSHP said Zaryiah's mother allowed the suspect, Rahim Mims, to take the young girl out.

Mims has not responded and Zaryiah hasn't been seen since.

Zaryiah was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt with the word "love" and white flower on it, blue jean shorts and has pink beads in her hair.

MSHP said a vehicle connected to Mims was last spotted at a QuikTrip in KCMO located at 6551 E. Front Street.

The vehicle is a black 2007 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates JK8X7T.

Anyone who sees the girl, suspect or vehicle is asked to contact 911.

