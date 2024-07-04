Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle connected to 3-year-old taken from Macon, Georgia, was spotted in Kansas City, patrol says

Zaryiah Storto'Shell
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Zaryiah Storto'Shell was taken from Macon, Georgia, on June 26. A vehicle connected to father was spotted in Kansas City, Missouri.
Zaryiah Storto'Shell
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 03, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle connected to a young girl who was taken from Macon, Georgia, last week was spotted in Kansas City, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Zaryiah Storto-Shell, 3, was last seen at 523 Cherry Street in Macon about 7 p.m.

MSHP said Zaryiah's mother allowed the suspect, Rahim Mims, to take the young girl out.

Mims has not responded and Zaryiah hasn't been seen since.

Zaryiah was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt with the word "love" and white flower on it, blue jean shorts and has pink beads in her hair.

MSHP said a vehicle connected to Mims was last spotted at a QuikTrip in KCMO located at 6551 E. Front Street.

The vehicle is a black 2007 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates JK8X7T.

Below is a picture of the vehicle:

Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer

Below is a picture of Mims:

Rahim Mims
Rahim Mims

Anyone who sees the girl, suspect or vehicle is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone