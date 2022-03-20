Watch
Vehicle fire closes I-435 to U.S. 69 southbound near College Boulevard

Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle fire around 9 p.m. Saturday closed Interstate 435 to U.S. 69 southbound just south of College Boulevard.

Additionally, ramp access from College Boulevard was blocked.

The Overland Park Police Department confirmed all parties involved safely exited the vehicle, but any injuries were unknown.

Surrounding traffic cameras captured the blaze as the vehicle burned for over half an hour.

By 10:30 p.m., crews remained on the scene, and the area remained closed.

Kansas City Scout estimates the area may reopen around 11 p.m.

