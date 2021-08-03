Vehicle flees scene after crash with motorcycle on Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash with a silver SUV Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said shortly after 9:30 p.m., a black and white Zhejiang Apollo motor cross motorcycle was traveling east on 53rd Street.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled across Prospect Avenue, where an unknown silver SUV, driven by an unknown female, traveling south hit the motorcycle.

The female stopped, grabbed part of her bumper that came off in the crash, then fled the scene south on Prospect Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was left lying in the street with critical injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police.

