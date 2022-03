KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle hydroplaned off of Interstate 35 near Lamar Avenue and into a creek Wednesday morning.

Overnight storms left roads wet, and the vehicle lost control around 6:30 a.m.

It went down a ditch and ended up in Turkey Creek.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the vehicle went about 50 feet off of the roadway and down the embankment to the creek.

Both the driver and their dog escaped without injury.