KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The vehicle of a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Emergency Medical Services (EMS) chief was stolen overnight around 3:15 a.m. from the KCFD Medical Bureau at 6750 Eastwood Trafficway.

After it was stolen, the vehicle was monitored by its GPS tracking, according to KCFD.

The vehicle was located at 4:30 a.m. at 5th Street and Splitlog Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas with nothing missing or stolen from it.

Police are investigating the theft and searching for the suspect.