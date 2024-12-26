Vendors at annual Kwanzaa Celebration explain what the holiday means to them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kwanzaa begins Dec. 26, and the Gem Theater will host the holiday festivities for the next seven days.

The 43rd Annual City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration is put on by the Kansas City National Black United Front (NBUF) in partnership with the American Jazz Museum.

Kondra Gibson-Dingle looks forward to the holiday every year. It's not just because she's selling her designs from My Diva Boutique, but because of what the holiday represents.

Each day focuses on a different principle or value. Gibson-Dingle said one of her favorites is umoja or unity, which happens to be the first night of the holiday.

"Being in the Midwest, of course in Kansas City without a family, it’s just one of those things where I know I can count on that week to bring us together," Gibson-Dingle said.

The designer also loves the principle ujima, which refers to cooperative economics.

"I’m a Black-owned business, and it’s just so important to be able to give back to other vendors or other businesses to help with their business," Gibson-Dingle said.

Author Ms. Royce Martin is participating as a vendor this year, selling her auto-biography "From Whence I Came, Better Not Bitter!"

"It talks about a story of forgiveness, which is a part of the principles in Kwanzaa," Martin said. "Faith, collective work, responsibility, and my favorite, nia which is purpose."

Martin said she's elated to share her story, especially at a place that's focused on amplifying voices, like hers.

"We win by being in the same space and place celebrating one another, lifting one another," Martin said.

Gibson-Dingle and Martin agree that it doesn't matter your religion or what you celebrate—Kwanzaa is for everyone.

"I would say come any night of the week and you’ll just be enthralled as far as what that means as far as community, culture and heritage," Gibson-Dingle said.

The celebration kicks off Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Gem Theater. It runs through Jan. 1 and is free and open to the public.

