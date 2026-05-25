Venue changed for funeral of longtime KSHB 41 News anchor Cynthia Newsome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The venue has been changed for the funeral of longtime KSHB 41 News anchor Cynthia Newsome.

The funeral location has been changed, but all service times remain unchanged.

Funeral services for Cynthia Newsome will be held Saturday, May 30, at Church of the Resurrection, 5009 W. 137th St., Leawood, Kansas.

The service will be officiated by the Rev. Darron LaMonte Edwards, lead pastor of United Believers Community Church.

The public viewing will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.

Interment will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, Missouri.

Cynthia's family has asked attendees to wear bright colors and sneakers to the funeral.

Newsome passed away May 19 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Cynthia started with KSHB 41 in 1997 and immediately developed a connection with viewers across Kansas City.

She founded Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit college and career readiness program that has helped thousands of girls. It is still going strong.

Cynthia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

She was cancer-free for seven years before sharing her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis in 2019.

In 2025, Cynthia shared that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I like sharing my story because there are so many other people who are going through what I’m going through as well, and it’s comforting and encouraging, and I hope I’m inspiring them,” she shared at the time.

