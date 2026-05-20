KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime KSHB 41 News anchor Cynthia Newsome passed away Tuesday following a courageous battle with cancer.

For decades, Cynthia’s warmth, grace, spirit and determination always pulled you in.

Longtime KSHB 41 News anchor, Kansas City champion, Cynthia Newsome passes away

She started with KSHB 41 in 1997 and immediately developed a connection with viewers across Kansas City.

Pouring herself into the community from the start, she founded Awesome Ambitions , a nonprofit college and career readiness program that has helped thousands of girls. It's still going strong.

Through the years, she shared so much of her personal life with us, from her love story with her husband Ed Newsome to her health journey.

Cynthia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 . After treatment, she would be cancer-free for seven years before she shared her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis in 2019. Through it all, she shared her journey with us, helping others along the way.

Her impact on the journalism industry and her community led to her induction into the Silver Circle of the Mid-America National Association of Television Arts and Sciences.

After years as a newsroom leader and anchor of KSHB 41 News Midday, Cynthia stepped away from the anchor desk in 2022 to take on a new position as Director of Community Partnerships for KSHB 41.

In her new role, Cynthia forged new relationships within the community and was an integral partner in the launch of Gift of Sole alongside Kevin Holmes.

In 2025, Cynthia shared that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I like sharing my story because there are so many other people who are going through what I’m going through as well, and it’s comforting and encouraging, and I hope I’m inspiring them,” she shared at the time.

Later in 2025, the KSHB 41 Newsroom was dedicated as the Cynthia Newsome Newsroom in recognition of her years of striving to make Kansas City a better place through her journalism, tireless advocacy and compassion.

“You’re with me, and I love you, and I appreciate you so much,” she said during the dedication.

KSHB 41's Cynthia Newsome receives special honor, recognition

Forever honoring the woman, journalist and friend, Cynthia, you will forever inspire us.

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