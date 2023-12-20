Vested Coffee announces closure of Garment District, Beacon Hill locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Vested Coffee announced this week plans to close both their Garment District and Beacon Hill locations as of Dec. 23.

In a message on Facebook, the owners said they were unable to reach a new lease agreement at their Garment District location and having just one location left at Beacon Hill wouldn’t have sustained the business.

The coffee shop has been brewing beverages for Kansas Citians for the past five years.

“We are grieving, but feel God’s direction and peace, and know that His plans are always for good. What a gift God have us in Vested,” the owners wrote. “We are extremely grateful for the years we were able to serve KC and for the multitude of friends we have made.”

The owners said they will continue to brew drinks and redeem any remaining gift cards through Dec. 23.

