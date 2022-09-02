Veteran airshow performer hopes to inspire next generation of pilots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patty Wagstaff has been seen across the skies for many years.

Wagstaff, a veteran airshow performer, is flying in this weekend's Kansas City Airshow — something that's not new to her.

Despite knowing the challenges that come with being a pilot, she hopes to inspire the next generation of aspiring pilots.

"I'd say the same to a boy or a girl; if you have an interest in this, just start," she said. "Just try it. And if you get your pilot's license and pursue another career, then you've accomplished something really big and really important."

Wagstaff said she's grateful for the opportunities that being a pilot have brought her.

"With me, for flying, I feel like I'm fulfilling my destiny," she said. "So I'm very fortunate to be able to do that."

