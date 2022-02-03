Veterans Career Fair returns to in-person setting Friday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Veterans, reservists, active duty military members and their family members can search for jobs at the fifth annual Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair Friday, Feb. 4. After taking place virtually in 2021, the fair returns to its in-person status at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fair begins at 9 a.m. with a workshop to help veterans translate their military skills into language civilian employers can understand.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., job seekers can meet one on one with human resource specialists to review their resumés and LinkedIn profiles. Job seekers will be able to print new resumés on site and distribute them to employers during the job fair which runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

The fair is free to job-seekers, and they can register online in advance by visiting the organization’s website or simply sign up at the event.

Organizers anticipate that 70 employers will participate; ranging from law enforcement agencies to construction companies. Global companies based in the metropolitan area like Garmin and Cerner will be there as well as many municipalities and government agencies like FEMA.

“My favorite part is helping people. It’s important that we help people,” Matt Maciel, who co-founded the event, said.

Fellow co-founder Matt Anderson explained that he worked 25 different jobs during his 27-year Army career. As he retired, the most difficult part was finding what to do next. He hopes to make the transition easier for other veterans and their families.

“[It’s about finding] what is going to give them gratification going to work each and every day,” Anderson pointed out. “That’s the importance of going out and talking with different companies and learning what their culture is and what their needs are.”

Union Station is located at 30 West Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri.