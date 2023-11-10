Veterans Day events, observations in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several organizations across Kansas City observed Veterans Day on Friday, but many others have events planned for Saturday, which is officially Veterans Day.

Here’s a listing of events and options as Kansas Citians honor the service of veterans.

- The National World War I Museum and Memorial is offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military personnel from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. General admission for the public is half-price during the weekend.

A free Veterans Day ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium and lobby of the Museum and Memorial.

- At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Spring Hill is hosting a dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Plaza at 20201 Veterans Lane, Spring Hill.

- The 104th Leavenworth County Veterans Day parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from downtown Leavenworth. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Veterans Services Past and Present.”

- At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Truman High School JROTC is hosting a Veterans Day parade at 112 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence.

- At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Catholic Cemeteries is hosing a Veterans Day observance at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road in Lenexa. The American Legion Band will perform songs starting at 1:30 p.m. as well as during the program that starts at 2 p.m.

- The 2Hot2Handle BBQ KC food truck is hosting a special menu that includes free offerings for veterans with a valid military ID. The food truck will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2101 NW Platte Road, Riverside, Missouri.

- Between Nov. 9 and 14, all Kansas city-area Commerce Bank locations will present a challenge coin to veterans. Veterans are able to take a photo with their challenge coin. The bank plans to make a $10 donation — up to $10,000 — to the Veterans Community Project for each photo shared.

