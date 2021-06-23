Veterans Treatment Court to open in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second court intended to hold veterans accountable while helping them regain control of their lives will soon open in Kansas.

The Wyandotte County Veterans Treatment Court, which will have an opening ceremony June 30, will offer “treatment and services to address substance abuse and mental health issues,” along with other hurdles veterans face in leading “productive lives within our community,” according to a news release.

Veterans treatment courts aim to reduce drug and alcohol abuse and lower recidivism rates.

RELATED: JoCo program gives veterans who committed crimes a second chance

Wyandotte County’s treatment court is a partnership among the 29th Judicial District, the Wyandotte County District Attorney and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The June 30 ceremony is expected to feature retired Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, of the Kansas Supreme Court; Chief Judge Robert Burns and District Judge Renee Henry , 29th Judicial District; Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree Sr.; Stacy Downey, of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Justice Outreach Program.

In 2016 , Johnson County District Court became the first in Kansas to house a Veterans Treatment Court, while the first in the country opened in 2008 in Buffalo, New York.