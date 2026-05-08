Victim found dead in Febuary fire in Overland Park died before fire, investigators say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 55-year-old man found dead in a February apartment fire in Overland Park died before the fire, investigators announced Friday.

Around 5 a.m. on Feb. 9, firefighters were called to the Ainsley Apartments near W. 106th Terrace and Antioch Road in Overland Park on an apartment fire.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, rescue crews located the body of the man in one of the units.

Overland Park Fire Department and investigators with the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the man had died prior to the fire and was not associated with the fire.

Their investigation also revealed there were no indications of foul play.

Investigators also revealed Friday that a malfunction in or near the apartment's bathroom exhaust fan led to the fire.

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