Victim identified in Northeast Middle School stabbing

Suspect charged
Northeast Middle School stabbing
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Northeast Middle School stabbing
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:37:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has provided additional information for a fatal stabbing that took place at Northeast Middle School Tuesday morning.

Police have identified the victim, an eighth grader at NEMS, as 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman.

The suspect in custody, who police say is also a NEMS student, has been charged with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

