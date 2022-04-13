Victim identified in Northeast Middle School stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has provided additional information for a fatal stabbing that took place at Northeast Middle School Tuesday morning.

Police have identified the victim, an eighth grader at NEMS, as 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman.

The suspect in custody, who police say is also a NEMS student, has been charged with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

