Victims advocate lawmakers to force convicted peeping suspects onto sex offender registry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Kansas State Senate is set to hear a sex offender law in Topeka.

Kansas Senate Bill 385 would require people convicted of certain breach of privacy offenses, like peeping, to register as a sex offender.

This is something victims and advocates have been fight for after several peeping cases here in the Kansas City area.

Former Johnson County prosecutor Jason Covington has been working on these type of cases for years.

"No place was safe. It could be a retail establishment," Covington said. "We saw people victimized in the gas station, in the bathroom, in their own home, in hotel rooms. You name it, it was happening there."

Covington added that oftentimes a guilty verdict didn't result in the justice victims wanted.

"I had several cases where we went to trial and we won," he said. "The person was convicted but, we still had to go through this whole process to see if we could get them on the registry, which is separate and apart from the criminal findings."

Emily, a teenage girl who caught a man recording her in a dressing room is advocating for the bill.

"The laws are just so out of date and failed to keep pace with technology," she said. "Even though it can be used for so much good, bad people are going to find a way to make it evil."

We also talked to Beth, who recorded a man putting his phone under a friend's dressing room stall to record her.

"My stance is just advocacy and I will do absolutely everything I can, that includes going to the state legislature to fight for harsher sex offender laws," Beth said.

Senator Kellie Warren is sponsoring SB385, which is set to be heard by the judiciary committee on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.